Russia Concerned About US-Led Biological Tests In Ukraine - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Russia is concerned about US-controlled tests of infectious agents on military personnel and mental patients in Ukraine, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Saturday.

"Of particular concern are tests, controlled by the US Defense Department, of infectious agents and toxic substances on Ukrainian soldiers and the mentally ill, who are one of the most vulnerable categories of citizens," Kirillov told a press briefing.

The US military biological program raises questions even among its closest allies despite the fact the UN Security Council resolution on the international probe into the US activities in Ukraine did not receive the necessary number of votes and the organization failed to launch the investigation, the Russian military official added.

During its special military operation, Russia has discovered that Pentagon has been implementing military biological programs in Ukraine in violation of Articles 1 and 4 of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction (BTWC), Kirillov said.

An analysis of the documents, found in Ukrainian biolaboratories, has indicated that biological weapons components have been developed in close proximity to the Russian borders, according to the official.

In September, a consultative meeting of the states parties to the BTWC was held at Russia's initiative. In October, Moscow brought the issue of violations of the BTWC by Ukraine and the United States to the UN Security Council. The US, the United Kingdom and France voted against the resolution on the international investigation into the case, while Russia and China supported the document. Other countries, including India, Mexico and NATO member Norway, abstained from voting.

