Russia Concerned About Use Of Official UN, DHL Vehicles By Ukrainian Forces - Nebenzia

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 01:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia is concerned about the use of vehicles belonging to international organizations by Ukrainian forces for military purposes such as to transport weapons, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said on Tuesday during a Security Council session on Ukraine.

"We also express our concern over ongoing cases of vehicles with UN insignia being confiscated by Ukrainian armed forces...

We're aware of cases of radicals using OSCE vehicles as well," Nebenzia said. "Publications online clearly show that DHL delivery vehicles have also fallen into the hands of the Ukrainian army and are being used to transport weapons."

Nebenzia said Russia cannot rule out that the vehicles of these organizations or vehicles with medical markings "are being used to transport the very weapons that the West so generously promised to Kiev from neighboring states into Ukraine."

