Russia Concerned About West 'Privatizing' Secretariats of International Agencies - Sergey Lavrov

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russia is concerned by the West's attempts to control international organizations, sometimes even "privatizing" their secretariats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

