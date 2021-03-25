Russia is concerned over North Korea's missile launches, as a number of Russian regions are located in close proximity to the launch sites, while the missiles cannot be qualified as technically advanced, and accuracy of the launches is rather low, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international affairs committee of the Russian upper chamber, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia is concerned over North Korea's missile launches, as a number of Russian regions are located in close proximity to the launch sites, while the missiles cannot be qualified as technically advanced, and accuracy of the launches is rather low, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international affairs committee of the Russian upper chamber, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Of course, Russia opposes such launches, especially since it happens close to our borders, and their technical level and accuracy are not too high," Dzhabarov said.

At the same time, the senior lawmaker expressed the belief there would be no point in introducing new UN sanctions on Pyongyang.

"One cannot influence North Korea through threats, they are persistent guys, so new additional sanctions will not bring any result," Dzhabarov explained.

The Russian lawmaker called for resuming negotiations aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.