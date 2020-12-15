UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned By Health Status Of Jailed Ex-Bosnian Serb Commander Mladic - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Russia is concerned about the health status of the imprisoned former Bosnian Serbs commander Ratko Mladic, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Mladic is sentenced by the UN International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) to life in prison for committing war crimes, including the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica.

"The health status of General Mladic raises particular concern," Kuzmin said on Monday. "We learn from media reports and statements of Serbia's representatives that his defense lawyers and family members literally struggle for his life.

"

According to Kuzmin, the IRMCT leadership impedes access to Mladic's medical records and ignore medical reports provided by independent doctors.

"We strongly call on the Mechanism to admit to Mr. Mladic independent doctors of his choice to perform a complete medical screening and examination, i.a. to assess the integrity of his cognitive functions," Kuzmin said.

The massacre in Srebrenica, a town in western Bosnia, was captured by the Bosnian Serb Army in July 1995 and killed some 8,000 Bosniaks. The event is one of the worst incidents in the civil war in the former Yugoslavia in the period 1992-95.

