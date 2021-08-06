UrduPoint.com

Russia Concerned By 'Horrific' Reports Of Escalating Violence In Afghanistan - Envoy To UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:09 PM

Russia Concerned by 'Horrific' Reports of Escalating Violence in Afghanistan - Envoy to UN

Russia is concerned about reports of escalating violence and deteriorating situation in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of foreign forces, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Russia is concerned about reports of escalating violence and deteriorating situation in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of foreign forces, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Friday.

"The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is of increasing concern. With the withdrawal of foreign forces, the outlook looks grim. We have received horrific reports of an escalation of violence," Nebenzia said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay- ..

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive”, another 1st i ..

12 seconds ago
 Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wi ..

Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins

3 minutes ago
 'No future for corrupt elements in new Pakistan', ..

'No future for corrupt elements in new Pakistan', says Sarwar

42 seconds ago
 Tokyo Protests Seoul's Live Broadcast From Dispute ..

Tokyo Protests Seoul's Live Broadcast From Disputed Islands - Reports

44 seconds ago
 Russia Hopes Doha Talks on Afghanistan Will Give I ..

Russia Hopes Doha Talks on Afghanistan Will Give Impetus to Political Process - ..

49 seconds ago
 Greek wildfires claim first victim: ministry

Greek wildfires claim first victim: ministry

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.