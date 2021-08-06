Russia Concerned by 'Horrific' Reports of Escalating Violence in Afghanistan - Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Russia is concerned about reports of escalating violence and deteriorating situation in Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of foreign forces, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Friday.

"The deteriorating situation in Afghanistan is of increasing concern. With the withdrawal of foreign forces, the outlook looks grim. We have received horrific reports of an escalation of violence," Nebenzia said.