Russia Concerned by Increasing Violence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

(@FahadShabbir)

The recent uptick in violent clashes between the Afghan armed forces and the Taliban, despite the ongoing peace talks between both parties, is a cause for concern, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The recent uptick in violent clashes between the Afghan armed forces and the Taliban, despite the ongoing peace talks between both parties, is a cause for concern, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We are forced to note that the increase in fighting in Afghanistan last week and the worsening military and political situation in the country are cause for concern," Zakharova said at a press briefing.

At this stage, Moscow is calling on all parties in Afghanistan to make progress in the ongoing peace talks and reach an agreement to end the violence, the ministry spokeswoman added.

"We expect the Afghan parties to come to a consensus as soon as possible and begin substantive negotiations to end violence and achieve national reconciliation," Zakharova said.

The peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital Doha on September 12, following the conclusion of a prisoner exchange process.

Violent clashes and bomb blasts have become more frequent in Afghanistan since the beginning of the talks, despite both sides expressing their desire to reach a secure and long-lasting ceasefire.