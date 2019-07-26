UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned By IS Fighters Arriving In Afghanistan From Syria, Iraq - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:17 PM

Russia Concerned by IS Fighters Arriving in Afghanistan From Syria, Iraq - Envoy to UN

Russia is gravely concerned by the arrival in Afghanistan of the fighters of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) from Syria and Iraq, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told the UN Security Council on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia is gravely concerned by the arrival in Afghanistan of the fighters of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia) from Syria and Iraq, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"We are seriously concerned by the presence of the terrorist organization ISIL [IS] in Afghanistan," Safronkov said. "The fighters continue to strengthen that position, including in the north and south of the country, filling their ranks with foreign terrorist fighters moving elsewhere, from Syria and Iraq."

Safronkov said that terrorists' diversification of recruitment methods and channels among young people and financial support provided to them by "drug Dollars" represent other sources of serious concern in Afghanistan.

"I think it is very important that we continue, and we increase international efforts to fight this scourge," the diplomat said.

Safronkov added that on its part, Russia would continue to facilitate Afghanistan's establishment as a peaceful and independent state and provide assistance in uprooting causes of threats to the country's security, including those coming from the IS and drug trafficking.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the IS that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Syria Russia Iraq Young Vladimir Putin 2015 From Government Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Erdogan Threatens to Stop Boeing Acquisition Amid ..

16 seconds ago

PTI to establish its traders wing

17 seconds ago

EU, Ukraine to Sign Common Airspace Agreement Imme ..

21 seconds ago

Alaphilippe gives up on Tour de France yellow jers ..

4 minutes ago

Two fresh polio cases reported

4 minutes ago

UN Experts Urge Cambodia to Drop Charges Against 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.