Russia Concerned by IS Fighters Arriving in Afghanistan From Syria, Iraq - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia is gravely concerned by the arrival in Afghanistan of the fighters of the Islamic State terror group (IS, outlawed in Russia Syria and Iraq Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told the UN Security Council on Friday.

"We are seriously concerned by the presence of the terrorist organization ISIL [IS] in Afghanistan," Safronkov said. "The fighters continue to strengthen that position, including in the north and south of the country, filling their ranks with foreign terrorist fighters moving elsewhere, from Syria and Iraq."

Safronkov said that terrorists' diversification of recruitment methods and channels among young people and financial support provided to them by "drug Dollars" represent other sources of serious concern in Afghanistan.

"I think it is very important that we continue, and we increase international efforts to fight this scourge," the diplomat said.

Safronkov added that on its part, Russia would continue to facilitate Afghanistan's establishment as a peaceful and independent state and provide assistance in uprooting causes of threats to the country's security, including those coming from the IS and drug trafficking.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable security situation. The government has been fighting the Taliban, which has been waging war against Kabul for almost two decades, and the IS that has been operating in Afghanistan since 2015.