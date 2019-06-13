Russia Concerned by Problems of Mideast, N. Korea, Afghanistan, Iran Nuclear Deal - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia is concerned by the middle Eastern crises no less than by the situation around the Iranian nuclear deal and the North Korean and the Afghan crises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the MIR broadcaster.

"We are certainly concerned by the Middle Eastern problematic, but we are no less concerned by everything related to the Iranian nuclear program and North Korea. We are especially closely following what happens in Afghanistan," Putin said.

The Russian president stressed that the country enjoyed energetic and fruitful cooperation with many countries worldwide, including the United States.