Russia Concerned By Reports Of European Companies' Enrichment From Libyan Assets - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Russia is concerned about reports indicating that European companies are enriching themselves by using frozen Libyan assets, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

Nebenzia pointed out that dialogue needed to ensure a stable functioning oil sector is an important element of the country's stabilization with the understanding that Libya's natural resources belong to the Libyan people.

"What is also needed is restoring order in the financial and economic area being guided by the principle that the financial assets belong to the Libyans, including those that are contained in the frozen accounts," Nebeniza said.

"In this regard, I would like to express our concerns about the information that some Western and particularly European companies are enriching themselves from the Libyan assets in their safekeeping."

A number of states worldwide froze Libya's assets that they held as per the February 26, 2011 United Nations resolution, which was adopted after anti-government protests broke out in the country in 2011.

