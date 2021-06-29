Russia Concerned By Some States' Stance to Launch Preventative Cyberattacks - Nebenzia

Russia is concerned by the stance of some technologically advanced states that advance preventative military cyberattacks, including against critical infrastructure, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

"Of particular concern is the stance of a number of technologically advanced states to militarize the information space by advancing the concept of so-called preventative military cyber strikes, including against critically important infrastructure," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador said such approaches contradict those states' commitments to prevent conflict and are viewed by Russia as attempts to use their position of strength to impose "the rules of the game" in the information technology domain.

In 2018, the US Defense Department launched the Defend Forward strategy that outlined a wide range of cyber activities seeking to disrupt adversary operations in cyberspace at their source, including activities that fall below the level of armed conflict.