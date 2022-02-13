UrduPoint.com

Russia Concerned By Withdrawal Of Western OSCE Observers From Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russia Concerned by Withdrawal of Western OSCE Observers From Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The decision of a number of countries to redeploy their representatives to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine (SMM) raises serious concern in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"These decisions cannot but raise serious concern.

The mission is being deliberately dragged into a militaristic psychosis coerced by Washington and used as a tool for a possible provocation," Zakharova said in a statement.

Russia calls on the OSCE to prevent attempts of manipulating the mission, Zakharova said, adding that "in conditions of artificially escalated tension in Ukraine, the OSCE Mission's monitoring activities are in demand more than ever."

