Russia Concerned, Disappointed Over US Plans to Deploy Missiles in Asia - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia is concerned and disappointed about the US defense chief's words on deployment of US missiles in South Korea and Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

On August 3, one day after the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was officially terminated at Washington's initiative, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he wanted to deploy medium-range conventional missiles in the Asia-Pacific as soon as possible.

"The fact that the Pentagon chief announced that the United States intended to deploy them to Japan and South Korea does not make us happy, it disturbs us and causes some concern," Putin said.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6.