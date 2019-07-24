Russia Concerned Over Ban on Baltnews.lv Website in Latvia - Mission to OSCE

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Moscow is concerned over the ban on Baltnews.lv website in Latvia and considers it censorship, Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said Wednesday.

Latvia has banned the website, which belongs to Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, claiming that the outlet threatened Ukraine's sovereignty.

"We are concerned over the politically motivated ban of Baltnews.lv website in Latvia. This is yet another example of harsh censorship of the freedom of speech and media in an OSCE country, which goes against Riga's loud proclamations about adhering to the principles of democracy," the mission said on Twitter.