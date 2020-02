(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow is concerned over the escalation in Syria's Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Moscow is concerned over the escalation in Syria's Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"We are still concerned," Peskov said, when asked about the recent developments in Syria.