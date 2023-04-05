Russia Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions Between Israel, Palestine - Foreign Ministry

Moscow is concerned over recent escalation of tensions between Israelis and Palestinians as there is a risk of armed confrontation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

Moscow is expressing serious concern over another round of escalation between the Palestinians and Israelis, which threatens to escalate into a full-scale armed confrontation, as has repeatedly happened in the past," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman also called on the United Nations to pay attention to the middle East settlement, including the resumption of the work of the Middle East Quartet of mediators.

On Tuesday evening, Israeli forces stormed the prayer hall of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians, using stun grenades, gas, rubber bullets, batons and stocks of rifles, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli police said on Wednesday it had arrested over 350 people who had allegedly barricaded themselves inside the mosque during the raid.

Following the raid, nine missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israel, with four of them intercepted by air defense systems and others landing in open areas. In response, Israeli military aircraft conducted strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip.