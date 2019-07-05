Russia Concerned Over Infiltration of Militants From Syria to Libya - Putin

(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russia is concerned over the fact that militants are leaving the Syrian province of Idlib for Libya, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after the talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

"I am especially concerned over the fact that in Libya we see concentration of militants from Syria's Idlib [de-escalation] zone. That is a threat for everyone because they can leave Libya for any other place. Let's not forget that," Putin told reporters.

He pointed out that Moscow was maintaining relations both with the UN-backed Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, chaired by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, and head of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

"Both of them have visited Moscow and Rome. We believe that it is necessary to stop the military confrontation, launch dialogue and agree on reviving the Libyan integrity as soon as possible. All of us are interested in that," Putin said.

The Russian president added that Moscow was ready to promote dialogue between the warring parties as well as assist in resuming normal activities of government bodies.