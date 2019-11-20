Russia is concerned over Latvia's decision to suspend nine Russian TV channels and is urging the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media to react to this, Russia's mission to the OSCE said Wednesday

Latvia's broadcasting watchdog on Wednesday decided to suspend the channels, citing the fact that they are allegedly linked to businessman Yury Kovalchuk who is under EU sanctions.

"Concerned about the decision of the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council to suspend the broadcast of nine Russian TV channels in the country. We call on @OSCE_RFoM to react to another gross violation by Latvia of the right to freedom of speech and press," the mission tweeted.