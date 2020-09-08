UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned Over Mediterranean Tensions, Ready To Assist Cyprus-Turkey Talks - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:53 PM

Russia is ready to help Cyprus and Turkey to establish dialogue, as it is concerned by the regional tensions, triggered by the two countries' competing claims to gas-rich parts of the Mediterranean, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"We are also concerned over the situation in the Mediterranean Sea.

As for relations with the Republic of Turkey, we are ready to contribute to the establishment of a pragmatic dialogue that would be based on mutual interests and would be aimed at seeking fair, international regulations-based decisions," Lavrov said in the beginning of his talks with Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades.

The Russian foreign minister also expressed concerns over the United States' attempts to instigate regional tensions.

