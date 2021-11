Russia Concerned Over Military Drills Near Its Borders - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia is concerned that military drills, including unscheduled ones, are taking place near its borders, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Russia is also experiencing certain concerns about the fact that large-scale exercises are being conducted near its borders, including unplanned ones, as was the case quite recently in the Black Sea," Putin said at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".