Russia Concerned Over New US Sanctions On Iran - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:20 PM

Russia Concerned Over New US Sanctions on Iran - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Russia is concerned over new US sanctions against Iran as restrictions against the Iranian authorities show that the situation can move in a dangerous direction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We are very concerned about what is happening.

New sanctions, very targeted sanctions against the Iranian leadership announced yesterday, are concerning and they send a signal that the situation is going in a very bad direction," Lavrov told a press conference.

The Russian foreign minister remarked that Russia was still in contact with Washington on Iran and other issues in the region and some of those exchanges were held within the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Russia Washington

