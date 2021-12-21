Russia Concerned Over Rise of Terrorist Groups in Syria - Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) SULTAN, December 21 (Sputnik) - Moscow is expressing concerns over the rise of terrorist groups in Syria, not only in the country's north, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told journalists on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan is holding the talks in the Astana format. The negotiations are to be joined by the delegations from Russia, the Syrian government, Syrian opposition, Turkey, Iran and others.

"We are concerned over the activation of terrorist groups recently not only in Syria's north but on the territory of the whole country," Lavrentyev said.