MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Moscow is concerned about the situation around Tehran's plans for the production of uranium metal and calls on negotiators in Vienna to boost efforts on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) told Sputnik on Tuesday that Iran would produce uranium metal enriched to 20% for a research reactor in Tehran. France, Germany and the United Kingdom were prompt to respond to the announcement, saying the decision is a serious violation of Iran's commitments under the JCPOA. The US called the move "worrying."

"We call on the participants in the Vienna talks to double up their efforts to find mutually acceptable solutions to the remaining problems," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat added that steps that may cause difficulties to the negotiation process surely "concern us."

"We do not consider it justified now to be distracted by other tasks, except for the restoration of the full-fledged functioning of the JCPOA," Ryabkov said.

With Tehran determined to carry on with its plans, Moscow calls on the Iranian authorities to fully comply with the IAEA Safeguards Agreement, the diplomat said.

"At the same time, it should be noted that any Iranian actions for the development of the country's nuclear program do not carry proliferation risks, provided they are aligned with the IAEA Safeguards Agreement," Ryabkov said.

The IAEA and Tehran reached the Safeguards Agreement, or the Agreement for the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, back in 1974. The document grants the watchdog the right to verify that Tehran's nuclear developments are transparent and non-military in purpose. In 2003, the sides inked the Additional Protocol to the agreement, which allows the agency to inspect Iran's nuclear facilities.