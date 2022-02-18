Russia Concerned Over Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russia is very concerned over reports about the increased number of shellings in Donbas, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"As for the situation on the line of contact in Donbas, we are very alarmed by the reports of recent days, literally yesterday or the day before yesterday, about a sharp increase in shelling using weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements," Lavrov told a press conference after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.