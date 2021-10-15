Russia Concerned Over Tensions in Lebanon After Beirut Shooting - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia is concerned over growing political tensions in Lebanon after the incident with the shooting in Beirut on Thursday and calls for restraint, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"Moscow is extremely concerned about the growth of political tension in Lebanon.

We hope that the government of (Prime Minister) Najib Mikati which was formed after many efforts will cope with this dangerous challenge and will not allow further degradation of the situation in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also called on Lebanese politicians to show "restraint " and return to "joint constructive work in the interests of solving current issues of the national agenda on the basis of mutual respect and consent, without external interference."