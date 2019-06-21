UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned Over Tensions In Persian Gulf, Calls For Restraint - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:09 PM

Russia is extremely concerned over tensions in the Persian Gulf and calls on all the parties involved to show restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday amid a new escalation of the US-Iranian standoff

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Russia is extremely concerned over tensions in the Persian Gulf and calls on all the parties involved to show restraint, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday amid a new escalation of the US-Iranian standoff.

Iran has reportedly received a message from US President Donald Trump, warning about US plans to attack the Islamic Republic. This message came after Iran downed on Thursday a US spy drone over the coastal Hormozgan province, facing the Persian Gulf.

"The situation in the Persian Gulf is quite tense. This makes us extremely concerned. We follow the situation very closely and call on all the countries involved to show restraint," Peskov told reporters.

