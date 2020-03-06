UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned Over US Officials' Statements On Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

Russia Concerned Over US Officials' Statements on Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russia is concerned over the statements of some US officials who try to use the Treaty on Open Skies as a leverage in political games, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We are seriously concerned by the statements of some highly placed officials, lawmakers in the United States, who are trying to make the treaty a sort of leverage in internal political games," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia United States Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Local TV cancels contract with Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

45 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Ghanaian President on Nat ..

53 minutes ago

PNCA to host an evening of European classical danc ..

43 minutes ago

S. Korea threatens retaliation over 'irrational' J ..

43 minutes ago

Four colonies sealed in Faisalabad

56 minutes ago

Schedule for issuance, renewal of pesticides licen ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.