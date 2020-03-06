Russia Concerned Over US Officials' Statements on Open Skies Treaty - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russia is concerned over the statements of some US officials who try to use the Treaty on Open Skies as a leverage in political games, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"We are seriously concerned by the statements of some highly placed officials, lawmakers in the United States, who are trying to make the treaty a sort of leverage in internal political games," Maria Zakharova told reporters.