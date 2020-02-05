Russia Concerned Over US Placing Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons on Submarines - Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned over the deployment of low-yield nuclear weapons on US submarines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned over the deployment of low-yield nuclear weapons on US submarines.

"We are greatly alarmed by this, and not because we see this as a threat to the security of our country. Our security is seriously protected," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister added that the US doctrines used in the nuclear field were worrying.

"The deployment of the low-yield nuclear weapons on the strategic carriers means that the arguments previously voiced in a declarative form by the US side about the possibility of using such means in a hypothetical conflict have physical form now," Ryabkov said.

"This reflects the fact that the United States is really lowering the nuclear threshold, and that they are considering possible a limited nuclear war and the US victory in this war," the deputy foreign minister added.