UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned Over US Placing Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons On Submarines - Ryabkov

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:43 PM

Russia Concerned Over US Placing Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons on Submarines - Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned over the deployment of low-yield nuclear weapons on US submarines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Moscow was concerned over the deployment of low-yield nuclear weapons on US submarines.

"We are greatly alarmed by this, and not because we see this as a threat to the security of our country. Our security is seriously protected," Ryabkov told reporters.

The deputy foreign minister added that the US doctrines used in the nuclear field were worrying.

"The deployment of the low-yield nuclear weapons on the strategic carriers means that the arguments previously voiced in a declarative form by the US side about the possibility of using such means in a hypothetical conflict have physical form now," Ryabkov said.

"This reflects the fact that the United States is really lowering the nuclear threshold, and that they are considering possible a limited nuclear war and the US victory in this war," the deputy foreign minister added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Landslide in Van Province in Easte ..

41 seconds ago

French President's Special Representative Announce ..

42 seconds ago

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

14 minutes ago

Trade between UAE, Senegal totals AED9.1 billion i ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Registers 25 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

4 minutes ago

Geneva Call NGO Urges Against Use of Landmines in ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.