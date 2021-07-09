UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned That External Players Use Conflict In Haiti For Geopolitical Purposes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday expressed concerns over the situation in Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, saying that external players could be using the situation in their geopolitical interests.

Moise was shot dead in his private residence on Wednesday morning, and his wife was injured in the attack. The Haitian police have reportedly identified 28 suspected murderers, most of them Colombian citizens. The Haitian law enforcement apprehended 17 suspects, including two Haitian-born US citizens, identified as James Solages and Joseph Vincent.

"We continue to follow the progress of the investigation into the insolent and blatant murder of the head of Haiti," Zakharova said.

The diplomat pointed to the fact that at least two of the attackers have US citizenship.

"We are deeply concerned over this information. It indicates that once again external forces are trying to use a purely internal conflict in their narrowly selfish interests," Zakharova said.

"We express the hope that Haitian law enforcement agencies will be able to reveal the true reasons for what happened and bring to justice not only the perpetrators but also the clients, as well as the likely accomplices of this crime," she added.

