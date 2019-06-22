Russia Concerned US Getting Serious About Nuclear War - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Russia is concerned that the United States appears to have reached a point where a limited nuclear war was once again a viable option, the deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department said on Saturday.

"We can state with concern that the US nuclear plans mirror those of the 1960s when it perceived a 'limited nuclear war' as acceptable and winnable," Artyom Kozhin said.

Kozhin suggested this was a sign that the United States wanted to abandon a ban on nuclear weapons testing. Washington signed up to a comprehensive ban in 1996 but never ratified it.

This comes after Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly suggested equipping Trident submarines with low-yield nuclear weapons in response to what the Russian Foreign Ministry called a "mythic threat" of Russia launching a nuclear strike at the United States.