Russia Concerned WFP Aid Stored in Idlib May Be Stolen, Sold to Syrians - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia is concerned a World Food Program (WFP) aid convoy that crossed into Syria's Idlib might be stolen or sold to the Syrians in need, Russian Deputy Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said during a UN Security Council meeting.

On August 30, a WFP convoy consisting of 15 trucks carrying food baskets crossed from Aleppo into Idlib. The aid has not been distributed yet and is believed to be stored in a warehouse in the town of Sarmada.

"We welcome the first successful humanitarian action of the WFP in Idlib carried out cross-line... At the same time, we call on all involved parties not to be satisfied with the results, which are modest. In the absence of a mechanism to distribute the assistance, the task has not been completed," Chumakov said on Wednesday.

The Russian diplomats explained that the aid has not reached those that needed it and it continues to be stored in the warehouse under the supervision of unnamed but so-called reliable partners.

"So how can we be sure that the humanitarian assistance will not be stolen, or actually sold to those who need it?" Chumakov added.

In July, the UN Security Council voted to unanimously adopt a resolution, jointly drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism through the Bab al-Hawa crossing in Turkey for six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.

In the resolution, the UN Security Council also requested the expansion of cross-line aid deliveries from within the country that can be directly overseen by Damascus.