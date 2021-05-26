UrduPoint.com
Russia Concerned With Situation In Yemen, Working With All Sides On Settlement - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:01 PM

Russia is concerned with the ongoing civil war in Yemen and is working with all sides in the conflict toward a peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"We have serious concerns about the situation in ... Yemen, which is being torn apart by a civil war. We are actively working with all parties to the conflict, with all external players. We support the central role of the United Nations," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, in Sochi, Russia.

The Yemeni foreign minister, on his part, stated that a peaceful solution is the only way to end the war.

"The situation in Yemen is very complicated, but we are convinced that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Mubarak said, adding that the country is facing challenges of reconstruction and comprehensive development of its economy and infrastructure.

Yemen has been engulfed in a vicious armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years now. The situation is exacerbated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015, leading to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

