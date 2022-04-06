UrduPoint.com

Russia Concerned With US Refusal To Develop BWC Control Mechanism - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 09:33 PM

Russia is concerned with the United States' refusal to develop a verification mechanism for the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday

The BWC bans the use of biological weapons in war and prohibits all development, production, acquisition, stockpiling or transfer of such weapons. Last week, the Russian parliamentary commission for investigating the work of US biological laboratories in Ukraine announced its plans to prepare a package of proposals aimed at improving the convention.

"The US, though being one of the BWC depositary governments, rejected in 2001 and since then has been exclusively opposing development of a legally binding protocol to the BWC with efficient verification mechanism.

We are really worried about this issue and believe that the international community should be kept alert," Polyansky said during the UN Security Council Arria-Formula Meeting on threats to international peace and security emanating from military biological activities globally.

The Russian diplomat also noted that Washington had been conducting military biological activities in many countries and regions around the globe and Ukraine is just one such example.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in March that the United States had spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which Moscow believes participated in the American military biological program.

