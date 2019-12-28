Russia Concludes Preliminary Tests of Armata-Based T-14 Tank, T-15 IFV - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Russia has completed a series of preliminary tests of T-14 tank and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) based on the Armata heavy military tracked vehicle platform, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

"Preliminary tests of the T-14 tank and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicle based on the universal modular heavy tracked platform with front- and rear-positioned engine compartment have been completed. In the next month or two, we expect to receive the first batch of five vehicles, which will also use in state tests for their early completion," Krivoruchko told Krasnaya Zvezda, the Russian Defense Ministry's official newspaper.