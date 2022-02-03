Russia Condemning Doping Use, Viewing Collective Punishments as Unacceptable - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russia is condemning the use of doping in sports but viewing the practice of collective punishment for that as unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin told China Media Group in an interview.

"Russia has been and remains committed to the traditional Olympic values.

We oppose the attempts to politicize sport or use it as a tool of coercion, unfair competition and discrimination. We reject the practice of 'collective punishment' for acts perpetrated by individual people, which has recently become a frequent occurrence. And of course, we strongly condemn the use of prohibited substances by athletes and advocate broad international cooperation in the fight against doping in sport," Putin said.