UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Condemns Aden Airport Attacks, Stands For Thorough Investigation - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:33 PM

Russia Condemns Aden Airport Attacks, Stands for Thorough Investigation - Foreign Ministry

Moscow strongly condemns the attacks at the Aden airport, where members of the new Yemeni cabinet were arriving, and advocates for a thorough and objective investigation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Moscow strongly condemns the attacks at the Aden airport, where members of the new Yemeni cabinet were arriving, and advocates for a thorough and objective investigation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow strongly condemns this criminal act. We stand for its thorough and objective investigation. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as our wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded," the statement says.

Moscow proceeds from the fact that the attack on the Aden airport confirmed the need for an early comprehensive political settlement of the protracted military-political crisis in Yemen, it says.

"We are convinced that without the development of appropriate compromise agreements by all the participants in the internal Yemeni conflict, it is impossible to achieve a solution to the numerous problems of this country, including ensuring an adequate level of public security, as well as a decisive struggle against Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula, IS (both banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups in Yemen," the ministry added.

Yemeni authorities said that Aden airport had been shelled by Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels, but Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti said their movement "had nothing to do with the attack on Aden airport and the airport bombings were the result of the settling of accounts between different groups in the government forces."

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sana'a and northern Yemen by the Houthis, which, following agreements between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, included five ministers representing the country's south. In Riyadh, the government swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Moscow Russia Yemen Riyadh Aden Saudi Arabia Criminals All From Government Cabinet Airport

Recent Stories

Qatari Emir Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

3 minutes ago

Spurs v Fulham Premier League match postponed over ..

3 minutes ago

3700 armed policemen to be deployed on New year Ni ..

3 minutes ago

I.Coast ex-PM and opposition figure released, says ..

3 minutes ago

Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Producer Praises UK Appro ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says NATO Shies Away From ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.