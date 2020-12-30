Russia Condemns Aden Airport Attacks, Stands for Thorough Investigation - Foreign Ministry

Moscow strongly condemns the attacks at the Aden airport, where members of the new Yemeni cabinet were arriving, and advocates for a thorough and objective investigation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Moscow strongly condemns the attacks at the Aden airport, where members of the new Yemeni cabinet were arriving, and advocates for a thorough and objective investigation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow strongly condemns this criminal act. We stand for its thorough and objective investigation. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as our wishes for a speedy recovery to those wounded," the statement says.

Moscow proceeds from the fact that the attack on the Aden airport confirmed the need for an early comprehensive political settlement of the protracted military-political crisis in Yemen, it says.

"We are convinced that without the development of appropriate compromise agreements by all the participants in the internal Yemeni conflict, it is impossible to achieve a solution to the numerous problems of this country, including ensuring an adequate level of public security, as well as a decisive struggle against Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula, IS (both banned in Russia) and other terrorist groups in Yemen," the ministry added.

Yemeni authorities said that Aden airport had been shelled by Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebels, but Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti said their movement "had nothing to do with the attack on Aden airport and the airport bombings were the result of the settling of accounts between different groups in the government forces."

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sana'a and northern Yemen by the Houthis, which, following agreements between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, included five ministers representing the country's south. In Riyadh, the government swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.