Russia Condemns Attack on Cuban Embassy in Washington - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The Russian Embassy in the United States has condemned the recent firing at the Cuban Embassy in the US capital of Washington.

On Thursday, a man opened fire on the Cuban Embassy in Washington with an assault rifle. The US Secret Service told Sputnik in an emailed statement that the man was arrested "for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device," adding that no one was injured in the attack.

"We condemn the gunfire against the Embassy of Cuba in Washington, DC. We presume that, in terms of protection of their diplomatic missions, all countries rely on security guarantees provided by host states in accordance with international legal obligations," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page on late Thursday.

The attack has already been condemned by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.

The US authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.