Russia Condemns Attempted Murder of Sudanese Prime Minister - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Moscow condemns the assassination attempt against Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and considers it a provocation made during a critical time of political transition, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The attempt on Hamdok's life was made on Monday in the country's capital of Khartoum when an explosive device went off on the prime minister's way to work. Hamdok was not hurt, but one of the police officers accompanying him sustained injuries.

"We decisively condemn the act of terror that took place in the capital of Sudan, aimed at destabilizing the country's domestic situation. The inflammatory purpose of that criminal act, undertaken during a complicated period of transition experienced by Sudan, is obvious.

We confirm [our] support for the Sudanese leadership's path to achieve national accord and solve pressing social and economic problems facing the country," Zakharova said in a statement.

Since August 20, Sudan has been going through a transitional period that aims to establish a stable democratic government by November 2022. The process is being overseen by the sovereign council, which is composed of members of the Transitional Military Council, which took power after former President Omar Bashir was ousted, and the Forces for Freedom and Change political alliance.