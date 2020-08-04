UrduPoint.com
Russia Condemns Deadly IS Terrorist Attack On Afghan Prison - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) Moscow strongly condemns the bombing attack of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on a prison in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

This past Sunday, IS terrorists detonated an explosives-laden car near the entrance of a prison in Nangarhar's Jalalabad city. The blast left 29 people killed and more than 50 others injured, including civilians, inmates and police officers.

"We strongly condemn the attack on a prison in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan by militants of the international terrorist group ISIS, which killed at least 29 people on August 3," the statement read.

This attack, along with a succession of other attacks on civilians, showed that the IS "continues to pose a serious threat to security in Afghanistan and is a major destabilizing factor in the region," according to the Russian ministry.

Moscow further called upon the Afghan authorities and the US-led NATO coalition in Afghanistan to "take targeted, coordinated and comprehensive action to destroy any strongholds of ISIS in Afghanistan."

Following the attack, Afghan security forces reportedly killed seven perpetrators while the rest managed to flee and shelter in a nearby building. Additionally, some 700 inmates took advantage of the turmoil and escaped, but were later captured and put back in jail.

