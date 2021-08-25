Russia Condemns Desecration of WWII Memorials in Moldova - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia denounces the desecration of World War II memorials in Moldova and expects a thorough investigation, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Last week, a memorial to the Third Guards Airborne Division in the Edinet district was damaged, with a memorial stone smashed. On Monday, vandals desecrated "Inspected.

No landmines" inscription, recognized as a historical memorial by the local authorities.

"We strongly condemn these heinous acts of vandalism and expect a thorough investigation and punishment of those involved in line with Moldova's commitments under the 2011 Agreement on immortalizing the memory of the courage and heroism of peoples of Commonwealth of Independent States members who participated in the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945," Zakharova stated.

Russia expects these memorials to be restored as soon as possible, the senior diplomat added.