Russia Condemns Drone Attack in Kabul That Killed Civilians - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia strongly condemns a recent drone attack in Kabul that killed civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The 'final chord' of the military presence of the international coalition is another case of the death of civilians as a result of an American drone strike, which resulted in the collapse of a residential building and the death of nine people, including six children. We strongly condemn such indiscriminate use of force," Zakharova told a briefing.