Russia Condemns Israeli Missile Strikes at Damascus Suburbs - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russia strongly condemns Israeli missile strikes at Damascus suburbs, Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"According to reports, on the night of April 27, the Israeli air force launched a missile attack on targets ... near Damascus ... We strongly condemn such irresponsible actions," Zakharova told a briefing.