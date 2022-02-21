UrduPoint.com

Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes Against Syria - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Russia condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory as they could escalate tensions in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russia condemns Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory as they could escalate tensions in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"I mean the ongoing Israeli strikes against targets on Syrian territory.

We strongly condemn such actions. Not only do they violate the UN Security Council resolution, but, as I said, they can provoke a sharp escalation of the situation throughout the entire region," Lavrov said at a press conference following a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

