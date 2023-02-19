Russia Condemns Israeli Strikes on Damascus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned on Sunday the deadly air strikes launched by Israel at Damascus and its suburbs on Sunday as a gross violation of international laws.

"We strongly condemn the use of brute force by Israel, which is a gross violation of international laws.

We urge Israel to stop armed provocations against Syria and refrain from action that may have dangerous implications for the entire region," it said.

The ministry said the strikes at a residential neighborhood came at a time when Russia and other countries were sending rescuers, health workers and humanitarian assistance to Syria in the wake of devastating earthquakes that rocked it early last week.