Open Menu

Russia Condemns Israel's Renewed Strikes On Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Russia condemns Israel's renewed strikes on Gaza

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Russia on Tuesday condemned Israel's renewed bombardment of the Gaza strip, the deadliest since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in January.

At least 413 people were killed in the latest strikes, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

"Moscow deeply regrets Israel's resumption of its military operation in the Gaza Strip," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Russia strongly condemns any action that leads to the death of civilians and destruction of social infrastructure."

The Kremlin said earlier it was concerned the strikes would lead to a "spiral of escalation".

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and, of course, we are waiting for it to enter a peaceful course again," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

2 hours ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

3 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

6 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

6 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

7 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

7 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago

More Stories From World