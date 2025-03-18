(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Russia on Tuesday condemned Israel's renewed bombardment of the Gaza strip, the deadliest since a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in January.

At least 413 people were killed in the latest strikes, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory.

"Moscow deeply regrets Israel's resumption of its military operation in the Gaza Strip," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Russia strongly condemns any action that leads to the death of civilians and destruction of social infrastructure."

The Kremlin said earlier it was concerned the strikes would lead to a "spiral of escalation".

"We are monitoring the situation very closely and, of course, we are waiting for it to enter a peaceful course again," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.