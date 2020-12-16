UrduPoint.com
Russia Condemns Kidnappings At School In Nigeria's Northern Katsina Region

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:03 PM

Russia condemns a recent attack on a school in northern Nigeria that resulted in hundreds of kidnapped students, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Russia condemns a recent attack on a school in northern Nigeria that resulted in hundreds of kidnapped students, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On December 12, armed jihadist militants attacked a secondary school for boys located in the northern Nigerian town of Kankara in the Katsina state. Over 800 students were at school during the attack. Some students managed to escape being abducted by hiding in the bushes. On Monday, 446 pupils returned home, while 258 families said that their children were still missing. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Boko Haram terrorist organization.

"We strongly condemn a recent brutal raid of radicals in Nigeria.

It has reflected the general deterioration of the crime situation in the country. We support the counterterrorism efforts taken by the country's government," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the United Nations children's agency, over 3,500 children aged from 13-17 were kidnapped by Nigerian armed groups between 2013 and 2017. In one of the most prominent cases, in 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped 276 female school students in the Nigerian town of Chibok. In 2018, the terrorist organization abducted 110 female students in the town of Dapchi. Some of the abductees were forced to join the militants or sold into slavery, while the others were released after the militants received a ransom.

