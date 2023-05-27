UrduPoint.com

Russia Condemns Kosovo's Anti-Serb Provocations - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Russia condemns the recent storming by Albanian forces of municipal offices in the Serb-majority parts of Kosovo, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We strongly condemn Pristina's provocative steps that have pushed the situation to the boiling point and pose a direct security threat to the entire Balkan region," Maria Zakharova said.

"The blame for this lies entirely with the US and the EU. They did nothing to bring the Albanian leadership to its senses and make it deliver on the commitments made under the Brussels agreements in 2013 and 2015," she added.

Russia, which sees Kosovo as part of Serbia, is alarmed by the persecution of the ethnic Serbian minority in Kosovo by Albanian "radicals" that follows sham municipal elections on April 23, Zakharova said. The outcome of the polls was accepted despite it being boycotted by a vast majority of voters.

