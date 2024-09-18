Russia Condemns Lebanon Pager Blasts, Warns Of Igniting Tensions
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Russia on Wednesday condemned a deadly attack that saw hundreds of pagers used by militant group Hezbollah simultaneously explode across Lebanon, saying the blasts risked igniting tensions in an already "explosive" region.
Hezbollah blamed Israel for the attack, which analysts said was likely caused by explosives concealed in the devices during production or delivery. There was no immediate comment from Israel.
"What has happened, whatever it is, is certainly leading to an escalation of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The region itself is in an explosive situation... And every incident like this has the potential to be a trigger," he added.
The Russian foreign ministry had also denounced the attack in an earlier statement.
"We strongly condemn the unprecedented attack on friendly Lebanon and its citizens, which constitutes a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a serious challenge to international law through the use of unconventional weapons," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Against the backdrop of growing tension along the Lebanese-Israeli border, such irresponsible actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, as they provoke a new round of escalation," she said, calling for "all parties involved to exercise restraint".
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Hezbollah vows to punish Israel after deadly pager blasts2 minutes ago
-
EU court scraps 1.5-bn euro fine against Google1 hour ago
-
Iran accuses Israel of 'mass murder' after pager explosions1 hour ago
-
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka eyes China development1 hour ago
-
Trump says only 'consequential' presidents get shot at1 hour ago
-
The absurd helps us 'see more' says Austrian artist Wurm1 hour ago
-
Eastern Europe's Russia hawks flex muscles in top EU team2 hours ago
-
Energy drink craze peps and pacifies weary Afghans2 hours ago
-
El Salvador family traumatized by gangs, and the government2 hours ago
-
Tupperware Brands files for bankruptcy3 hours ago
-
Musk to deliver 'drastic' cuts to Trump government3 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's Premadasa seeks father's role as president4 hours ago