Russia Condemns Militant Attack On Army Camp In Niger - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:05 PM

Russia Condemns Militant Attack on Army Camp in Niger - Foreign Ministry

Russia strongly condemns the recent attack by militants on an army camp in western Niger near the Malian border that killed at least 70 servicemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Russia strongly condemns the recent attack by militants on an army camp in western Niger near the Malian border that killed at least 70 servicemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening in the area of Inates, with the attackers reportedly surrounding the camp and attacking. Over two dozen soldiers are missing.

"Moscow strongly condemns another crime by terrorists aimed at destabilizing the situation in Niger, undermining collective efforts by Africans to ensure security in the subregion.

We express condolences to the families and friends of the people who died and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We confirm our full support for the leadership and people of Niger in an uncompromising struggle against the terrorist threat," the ministry said.

The ministry also added the attack was one of the largest in scale and number of casualties among the Nigerien military.

