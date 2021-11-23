UrduPoint.com

Russia Condemns New US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:03 PM

Russia condemns new US sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project and views them as a continuation of Washington's sanction policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

The US State Department has announced new restrictive measures against two vessels and one Russia-linked entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"The Nord Stream sanctions are a continuation of this sanctions policy, which Washington stubbornly refuses to give up ... Of course, this is something that we have an extremely negative attitude to, we have talked about this more than once. But again, we consider this illegal, wrong, especially against the background of such strenuous attempts to develop the previously lost dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

